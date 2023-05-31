Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

