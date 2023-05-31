McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.35

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.35 and traded as low as C$9.71. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$9.99, with a volume of 4,124 shares.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$475.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.50.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.76). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 86.45%. The firm had revenue of C$38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0506936 EPS for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

