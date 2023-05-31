Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.