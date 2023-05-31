Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.38

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$109.38 and traded as low as C$102.37. Morguard shares last traded at C$103.43, with a volume of 1,650 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Morguard Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of C$292.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morguard Co. will post 25.6699752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Morguard’s payout ratio is currently -5.63%.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

Featured Articles

