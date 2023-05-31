MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSCI by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $471.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.63 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.