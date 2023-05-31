Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Near Intelligence Stock Performance

Shares of NIR stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Near Intelligence has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Insider Transactions at Near Intelligence

In other Near Intelligence news, Director Kathryn Petralia purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Near Intelligence

About Near Intelligence

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Near Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Near Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Near Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Near Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Near Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with Near.

