New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.69

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as low as C$1.54. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 1,022,823 shares.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.57.

New Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.50.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$272.62 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. Analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.0803121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

