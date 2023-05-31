New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stake Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,843 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 550,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 217,577 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

