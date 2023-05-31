New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.37.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

