New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,371 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

