New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $936,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,745 over the last three months.

SNAP stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

