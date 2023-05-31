New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 58.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 283,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 688.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 275,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,418.9% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

