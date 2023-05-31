New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $216.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

