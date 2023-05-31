New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 16,276 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

