NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.49

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.49 and traded as low as C$8.96. NFI Group shares last traded at C$9.08, with a volume of 43,253 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFI shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.33.

NFI Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73. The firm has a market cap of C$674.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$926.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$850.90 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

