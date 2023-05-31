NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $5.45. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

NL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NL Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $271.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.76.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

