Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.13. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 420,400 shares traded.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.