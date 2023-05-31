Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $317.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

