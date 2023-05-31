Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $317.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.70 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

