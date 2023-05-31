ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.