OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.37. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 53,600 shares changing hands.
OneSoft Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.
