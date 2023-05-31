Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 28,456 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

