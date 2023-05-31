Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,864 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

RY stock opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

