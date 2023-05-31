Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $221.84 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $219.84 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.