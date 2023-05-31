Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Western Union were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

