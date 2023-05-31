Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 137 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $803.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.79.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

