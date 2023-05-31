Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,549 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equitable were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after acquiring an additional 330,125 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,437,000 after acquiring an additional 481,553 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,275,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,120,000 after acquiring an additional 458,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.