Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

