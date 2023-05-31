Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Essent Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Essent Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Essent Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ESNT stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.