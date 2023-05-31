Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,363 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

