Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $838,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,185,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

WH stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

