Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $868,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

