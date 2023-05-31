Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.
Further Reading
