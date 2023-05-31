Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $735,000 in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 398.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avient by 74.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

