Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $736,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $244.10 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.86 and a 200-day moving average of $243.01.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

