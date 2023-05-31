Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $820,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

