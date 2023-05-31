Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average is $149.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

