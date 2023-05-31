Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after purchasing an additional 620,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 45.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 300,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 966.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 244,232 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

