Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 2,553,768 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,990,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,549,000 after buying an additional 1,071,166 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after buying an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 45.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after buying an additional 895,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,818,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,355,000 after buying an additional 870,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.