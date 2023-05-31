Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 9,448 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Trex were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

TREX opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $66.77.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

