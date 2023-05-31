Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 3,723 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

