Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.97. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.