Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 884 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.74.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

