Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,839 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $210.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

