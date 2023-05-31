Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Shares Up 0.6%

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.99. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.
