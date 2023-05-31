Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.50. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 700 shares.
Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.
