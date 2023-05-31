Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Head to Head Comparison

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -27.78% 0.23% 0.15% Platinum Group Metals N/A -9.77% -9.40%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.49 billion 2.11 -$341.75 million ($1.91) -7.82 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -28.00

This table compares Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Platinum Group Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Platinum Group Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

