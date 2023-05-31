Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

PEBK opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

See Also

