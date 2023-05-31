PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,817 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $181.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.