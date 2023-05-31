Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $478.85

Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 478.85 ($5.92) and traded as low as GBX 474 ($5.86). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 474 ($5.86), with a volume of 760,691 shares changing hands.

Personal Assets Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 478.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,367.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mandy Clements bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £995.40 ($1,230.10). In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £260.28 ($321.65). Also, insider Mandy Clements purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £995.40 ($1,230.10). Insiders have acquired 483 shares of company stock worth $230,042 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Read More

